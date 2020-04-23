Critical Review: Danaos (NYSE:DAC) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Frontline alerts:

21.2% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 14.62% 11.51% 4.49% Danaos 29.35% 18.85% 5.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontline and Danaos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $957.32 million 2.19 $139.97 million $0.82 12.96 Danaos $447.24 million 0.26 $131.25 million $9.17 0.52

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Danaos. Danaos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Frontline and Danaos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 2 4 0 2.67 Danaos 0 1 1 0 2.50

Frontline currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. Danaos has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.32%. Given Danaos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than Frontline.

Volatility and Risk

Frontline has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.