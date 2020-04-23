Critical Survey: BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) & Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF)

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BankFinancial and Bancorp 34’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $71.58 million 1.73 $11.67 million $1.03 7.97 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.52 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

BankFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Risk & Volatility

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BankFinancial and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankFinancial currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.52%. Given BankFinancial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BankFinancial is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 15.17% 8.62% 0.99% Bancorp 34 3.56% 4.30% 0.51%

Dividends

BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BankFinancial pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. BankFinancial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of BankFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of BankFinancial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BankFinancial beats Bancorp 34 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. As of February 1, 2019, the company operated 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 residential mortgage and commercial loan production offices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

