Croda International (LON:CRDA) Downgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Croda International (LON:CRDA) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Croda International from GBX 4,625 ($60.84) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,025 ($52.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,275 ($69.39) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,735.71 ($62.30).

Get Croda International alerts:

CRDA opened at GBX 4,787 ($62.97) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,367.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,790.63. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.77.

In other Croda International news, insider Keith Layden sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,484 ($58.98), for a total transaction of £68,470.68 ($90,069.30). Also, insider Steve Foots purchased 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,306 ($56.64) per share, for a total transaction of £947.32 ($1,246.15). Insiders bought 106 shares of company stock worth $442,924 in the last 90 days.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.