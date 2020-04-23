CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIHY. Liberum Capital upgraded CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get CRODA INTL PLC/ADR alerts:

COIHY stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is an increase from CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

About CRODA INTL PLC/ADR

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.