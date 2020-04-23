Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Tops One Day Volume of $61,485.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $30.26 million and approximately $61,485.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00006490 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00052312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.56 or 0.04465506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00065240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00037124 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008739 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.