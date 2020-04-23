Crystal Clear Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 140.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Crystal Clear token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. Crystal Clear has a market cap of $4,866.37 and approximately $39.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crystal Clear has traded up 113.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.02679056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00221016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00058847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Crystal Clear launched on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal.

Crystal Clear can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

