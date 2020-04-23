CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns Neutral Rating from Cowen

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,414,000 after buying an additional 203,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CSX by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

