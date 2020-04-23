CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.37. 1,449,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,201. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 126.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $19,049,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 405.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.