CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $50.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark began coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.