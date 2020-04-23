CTS (NYSE:CTS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CTS (NYSE:CTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

NYSE:CTS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.74. 159,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,076. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. CTS has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

