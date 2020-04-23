Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of CFR opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $103.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.93.

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.