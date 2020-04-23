Curo Group (CURO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Curo Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.10-3.35 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 271.21%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. On average, analysts expect Curo Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CURO stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65. Curo Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

In related news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $452,695.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,656.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 30,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $431,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock worth $26,966,580 in the last 90 days. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CURO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

