Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

In other news, CFO Roger W. Dean acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,452.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $452,695.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,656.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock valued at $26,966,580. Company insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Curo Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Curo Group had a return on equity of 271.21% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curo Group will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

