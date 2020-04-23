CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 337,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.35. 5,740,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,745,928. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

