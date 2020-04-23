CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

