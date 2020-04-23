CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $52,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,672,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,740,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,745,928. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.