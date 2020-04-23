CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Reduced by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 3.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CVS Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.65. 4,189,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,207,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

