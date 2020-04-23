CVS Health (CVS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS):

4/13/2020 – CVS Health had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2020 – CVS Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $81.00.

3/19/2020 – CVS Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of CVS opened at $60.35 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

