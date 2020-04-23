D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 127.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,647 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of D. R. Horton worth $21,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,773.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,288 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3,050.8% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,664,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,872,000 after acquiring an additional 823,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in D. R. Horton by 9,267.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 777,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 769,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on D. R. Horton from $66.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.