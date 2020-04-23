DAD Chain (DAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $851,736.00

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One DAD Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD Chain has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.35 or 0.04446296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00065671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037371 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008597 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003218 BTC.

DAD Chain Profile

DAD Chain (DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.