DAEX Price Tops $0.0035 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $1.82 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.09 or 0.04465955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00065464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037196 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013352 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008517 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

