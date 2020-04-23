Dai Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io and OasisDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.22 or 0.02609379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00215193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00051051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Ethfinex, Bibox, Bancor Network, DDEX, AirSwap, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Gatecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

