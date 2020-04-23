Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -1.59

Media stories about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a coverage optimism score of -1.59 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Dalata Hotel Group’s score:

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of DAL remained flat at $GBX 232.25 ($3.06) during trading hours on Thursday. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 388.27. The firm has a market cap of $431.34 million and a PE ratio of 5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 533 ($7.01).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of €0.07 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.