DAO.Casino Price Tops $0.0208 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $137,932.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,382.72 or 0.97854538 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011333 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

