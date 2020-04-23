Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.03.

DRI stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,051,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $100.76. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

