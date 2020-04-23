Dash Market Capitalization Achieves $781.79 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $82.69 or 0.01096064 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, CEX.IO, Tidex and Livecoin. Dash has a market cap of $781.79 million and $902.05 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00056071 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00227727 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002171 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000660 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,454,855 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Mercatox, BX Thailand, Coinroom, Bitsane, BiteBTC, HBUS, COSS, OpenLedger DEX, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Braziliex, Kucoin, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, YoBit, Kuna, Altcoin Trader, C-Patex, Bisq, Kraken, ABCC, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Bitfinex, Bittrex, LocalTrade, ZB.COM, Cryptomate, Coinrail, Bitbns, Crex24, Coinhub, B2BX, CoinExchange, Tidex, Binance, Gate.io, Ovis, OKEx, ACX, Exrates, Negocie Coins, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange, Instant Bitex, BitFlip, Bit-Z, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, LiteBit.eu, Bitinka, Bittylicious, Exmo, Coinsuper, TradeOgre, Iquant, BitBay, CEX.IO, WazirX, Livecoin, Bibox, LBank, Koineks, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, Coindeal, C2CX, xBTCe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liquid, Bithumb, Poloniex, Coinsquare, WEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

