Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.83-0.89 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.196-1.231 billion.Dassault Systemes also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.16-4.24 EPS.

DASTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.00.

DASTY stock traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.20. Dassault Systemes has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $181.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

