Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.16-4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13-5.187 billion.Dassault Systemes also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.83-0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dassault Systemes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of DASTY traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.00. 14,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 0.90. Dassault Systemes has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $181.20.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dassault Systemes will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

