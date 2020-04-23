DaTa eXchange (DTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,521.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

