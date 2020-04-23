Data I/O (DAIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

DAIO stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Data I/O from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In other news, President Anthony Ambrose bought 10,000 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 372,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,600.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

