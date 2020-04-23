Databroker Price Reaches $0.0121 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $930,483.54 and $5,499.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00052245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.92 or 0.04432383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00065386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00037148 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013181 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling Databroker

