Datawallet Price Reaches $0.0005 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Datawallet has a total market cap of $178,592.04 and approximately $9,081.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox and Exmo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.02612155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00215100 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bibox, IDEX, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

