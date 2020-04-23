DECENT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,045.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, ChaoEX, LBank and Bittrex. DECENT has a market capitalization of $414,335.27 and approximately $2,045.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005711 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, Bittrex, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

