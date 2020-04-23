DEEX (DEEX) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $435,722.80 and approximately $1,409.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000251 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000180 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.