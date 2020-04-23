DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $7,021.57 and $1.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00076414 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00425313 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001004 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004396 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

