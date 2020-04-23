Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $15.77 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

NYSE:V opened at $166.59 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

