Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 2,800 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Nelnet worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nelnet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nelnet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nelnet in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

NYSE:NNI opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 47.39 and a current ratio of 47.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $288.11 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.