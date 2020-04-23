Denali Advisors LLC Buys 67,100 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,500 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $125,316,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.63. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

