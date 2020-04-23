Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC grew its position in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,522 shares of company stock worth $662,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

