Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,368,000 after acquiring an additional 427,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $131,328,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 6,089.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra upped their price objective on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Garmin stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

