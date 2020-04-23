Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1,312.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Lennar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered their target price on Lennar from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

