Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of National Presto Industries worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPK. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,824,000 after buying an additional 59,224 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in National Presto Industries by 3,178.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NPK opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.40. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.