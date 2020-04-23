Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 211,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $120.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

