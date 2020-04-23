Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Air Lease worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,734,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,544,000 after purchasing an additional 135,928 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Air Lease by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,796,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,697,000 after acquiring an additional 927,182 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,456,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Air Lease by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,626,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Air Lease news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AL opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.79%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.