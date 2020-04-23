Denali Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Jaguar Listed Property LLC lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 154,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 50,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of ELS opened at $61.16 on Thursday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

