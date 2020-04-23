Denali Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 156.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after purchasing an additional 112,293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $100.39 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.86.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

