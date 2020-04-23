Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.85.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.