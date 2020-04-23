Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Penske Automotive Group worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE:PAG opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.