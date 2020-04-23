Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $87,970,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,534,000 after buying an additional 164,749 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after buying an additional 102,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.73.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average of $107.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

