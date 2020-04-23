Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 3,900 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 570,597 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $21,145,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

